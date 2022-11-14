KDHE to focus on inequtieis, behavioral health, public funds in new health plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will focus on inequities in health outcomes, behavioral health access, public funding and more in the new statewide health plan.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it published the Healthy Kansans 2030 State Health Assessment and State Health Improvement Plan. This marks the end of an 18-month-long initiative to move the health of Kansans in a positive direction.

The KDHE indicated that a nearly yearlong State Health Assessment included the analysis of 130 health indicators and focused on key issues gathered through a statewide survey. It also included focus groups and interviews.

The Department noted that the Health Kansans 2030 Steering Committee chose four priorities to focus on throughout the 2023 - 2027 State Health Improvement Plan:

Improve inequities in health and health outcomes. Improve access to care, including behavioral health. Improve conditions that facilitate healthy behaviors and health literacy. Improve public health funding.

The KDHE said these priorities became the framework the SHIP Planning Committee used to create the goals, strategies and actions to be pursued over the next five years.

“The State Health Improvement Plan is a companion plan to the State Health Assessment and was built by engaging with communities and organizations around the state,” said Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE. “The focus of the implementation effort will be to identify and recruit local health departments, health organizations and other community leaders to directly support this work and to adopt the priorities, goals and strategies in the SHIP as focus areas for the work they do in the communities they serve.”

