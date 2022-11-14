K-State’s Johnson, Gregory take home weekly honors

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson shoots under pressure from Texas-Rio Grande Valley...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson shoots under pressure from Texas-Rio Grande Valley forward John Shanu II, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson and Gabby Gregory were recognized for their performances.

Johnson averaged 14.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also posted 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal. He was the team leader in minutes in both contests.

Johnson was also selected as the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week.

Johnson, a transfer from Florida, played his first game since Dec. 12, 2020, in the 93-59 victory over UTRGV in the opener, posting 13 points on 4-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 free throws to go with 4 assists and 2 rebounds in a team-high 26 minutes of action.

Johnson is the first Wildcat to earn a weekly honor after the first week of the season since Wes Iwundu shared Big 12 Player of the Week accolade on Nov. 16, 2015. He is the first Wildcat to capture Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors since Mark Smith on Jan. 3, 2022.

As for Gabby Gregory, she earned Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Gregory played in just 18 games last year for Oklahoma as she battled some injuries. But, Gregory completed her first week with the Wildcats with a pair of starts and 31 minutes per game played. She averaged 22.0 points per contest on a 50.0 percent field goal percentage including a 40.0 percent effort from 3-point range, a 90.9 percent effort from the foul line, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Her 44 points in the first two games are the most by a Wildcat in their first two games in purple and white.

Gregory’s 25-point performance against Wisconsin in the Brew City Battle marked her highest scoring performance since notching 27 against TCU on March 4, 2021, as a Sooner. This was Gregory’s first career game with at least 25 points and nine or more rebounds.

