Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School.

Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, Topeka West said it has notified local law enforcement about a social media post that had been reported to school officials.

The contents of the post were not immediately made available.

As the investigation is underway, the administration said additional details will be shared with staff and families.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the safety of staff and students is its top priority.

