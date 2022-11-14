Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

Topeka West High School
Topeka West High School(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School.

Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, Topeka West said it has notified local law enforcement about a social media post that had been reported to school officials.

The contents of the post were not immediately made available.

As the investigation is underway, the administration said additional details will be shared with staff and families.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the safety of staff and students is its top priority.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

Westboro Mart Holiday Lighting
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
Westboro Mart Holiday Lighting
Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
Topeka JUMP rally
Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention
Villa West
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Fallen Police Officers Memorial damaged
Intoxicated man runs over Fallen Officers Memorial damaging it