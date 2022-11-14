Interfaith of Topeka brings community together for 42nd annual service

This year's Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Service is 7pm Sunday, Nov. 20 at Susanna Wesley UMC, 7433 SW 29th. Donations will go to Doorstep.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith communities are coming together to share fellowship and thanksgiving, and promote communication, understanding and community.

The 42nd annual Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Service is this coming Sunday, Nov. 20. Stephanie Schuttera of Temple Beth Shalom visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

This year’s theme for the service focuses on stories of creation from a variety of faith traditions. Schuttera said several Jewish and Christian congregations are participating, along with Native American tribes. The goal is for everyone to gain a greater understanding and appreciation for each other and their beliefs.

The service is 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St. Donations will be accepted for Doorstep.

