Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.

AG Schmidt indicated that the agreement is related to Google’s location data for digital advertising. States raised concerns about privacy and potential violations of privacy laws. He said the multistate settlement between Google, Kansas and 39 other states will result in a $391.5 million payment from the internet search provider - $5.9 million of which is to be sent to Kansas.

Schmidt noted that Google uses the personal and behavioral data collected to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of advertising customers. He said location data is among the most sensitive and valuable pieces of personal information the search engine collects. Even if a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines, he said it can be used to infer personal details.

The AG said the settlement now requires Google to be more transparent with users about its practices. He said Google is now required to:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off.”

Make key information about location tracking more prominent for users.

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it is used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

Schmidt noted that the settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

