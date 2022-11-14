Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols offers reminders to stay safe in winter weather.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From car maintenance to clearing your windshield and checking your emergency supplies, the forecast for Monday night is a reminder to have your winter weather plans in place.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols visited Eye on NE Kansas with reminders to stay safe in winter weather. He said it would appear the current forecast will offer a dress rehearsal for larger winter weather events sure to come in the months ahead.

The biggest thing if you’ll be on the roads, he said, is to take it slow. Even if we don’t get a lot of snow, ice often sneaks up on you since it’s not readily visible. Also, even if you’re being careful, other drivers may not be taking the same precautions and could pose a risk. Nichols also reminds you to take the time to ensure your windshield is completely free of snow, ice and frost so your visibility isn’t impacted.

Watch the interview to hear what else you can do to be ready for the winter season.

