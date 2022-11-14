Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash.

The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.

After the motorcycle ride, dinner and a silent auction were held in the building at 4 p.m., which was a cash only event. Those in attendance enjoyed some fresh crappie, pork or ribs to eat. All proceeds will be distributed to the families Kylie Lunn, Laila El Azri and Brooklyn Peery.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the three girls were killed when the van they were in was hit by a semi truck on I-335 near SW 69th St. The girls were heading to a Girl Scout event in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.