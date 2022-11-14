Fourth judicial district commission to interview for magistrate judge nominees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people will interview before the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission for an open magistrate judge position in Coffey County.

Kansas Courts says that the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge position in Coffey Co.

The Court indicated that the new position was among those certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the state legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The Fourth Judicial District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

The interview schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Kraig Kirchner, New Strawn, case manager, CrossWinds Counseling

9:30 a.m. - Kara Reynolds, Burlington, executive director, Coffey County Transportation

10 a.m. - Rose Rice, Ottawa, retired parole officer, Kansas Department of Corrections; United States Postal Service

10:30 a.m. - Cara Bowen, Colony, legal assistant, Allen County Attorney’s Office

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Coffey Co. Courthouse, 110 S. 6th St., in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.