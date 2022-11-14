Fourth judicial district commission to interview for magistrate judge nominees

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people will interview before the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission for an open magistrate judge position in Coffey County.

Kansas Courts says that the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge position in Coffey Co.

The Court indicated that the new position was among those certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the state legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The Fourth Judicial District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 9 a.m. - Kraig Kirchner, New Strawn, case manager, CrossWinds Counseling
  • 9:30 a.m. - Kara Reynolds, Burlington, executive director, Coffey County Transportation
  • 10 a.m. - Rose Rice, Ottawa, retired parole officer, Kansas Department of Corrections; United States Postal Service
  • 10:30 a.m. - Cara Bowen, Colony, legal assistant, Allen County Attorney’s Office

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Coffey Co. Courthouse, 110 S. 6th St., in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they...
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

Latest News

FILE
Officials warn business owners of scam to change direct deposit
Topeka JUMP rallied at a Topeka cemetery to voice their displeasure in DA Kagay's...
Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention
FILE
Council Grove man arrested after meth, marijuana found in his home
FILE
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists