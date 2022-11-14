Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka

Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a...
Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning near in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport utility vehicle collided with a silver Toyota 4Runner at that location.

After the collision, the Jeep struck a black Dodge Caravan minivan that was parked in front of a home on the west side of the 2700 block of S.E. Pennsylvania.

Both the Jeep and Toyota had extensive damage.

