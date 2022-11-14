Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning near in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport utility vehicle collided with a silver Toyota 4Runner at that location.

After the collision, the Jeep struck a black Dodge Caravan minivan that was parked in front of a home on the west side of the 2700 block of S.E. Pennsylvania.

Both the Jeep and Toyota had extensive damage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.