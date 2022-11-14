Fallen Officers Memorial desecration arrest

Just before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 13, Topeka Police responded to a call of a vehicle injury crash at...
Just before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 13, Topeka Police responded to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S Kansas Ave.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 13, Topeka Police responded to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S Kansas Ave.

While investigating, Officers learned that a driver, Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, ran a red light at SE 4th St and SE Quincy St.

The driver then traveled through the Law Enforcement Center parking lot, and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage to it.

As a result Garcia-Soto was charged with criminal desecration, felony criminal damage, driving under the influence, and battery on a Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
Police were on the scene of a crash Friday evening near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and...
Man who was fleeing from police arrested after crash Friday evening in west Topeka
A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza

Latest News

A tribute to the victims of the October turnpike crash.
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
A tribute to the victims of the October turnpike crash.
Woodshed Fundraiser
In a release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested following a traffic...
Two arrested for narcotics following traffic stop in Osage County
A drunk driver is behind bars after causing a car accident that killed a Texas woman near...
Missouri man faces DUI charges after Texas woman dies in car accident