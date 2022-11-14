Fallen Officers Memorial desecration arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 13, Topeka Police responded to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S Kansas Ave.

While investigating, Officers learned that a driver, Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, ran a red light at SE 4th St and SE Quincy St.

The driver then traveled through the Law Enforcement Center parking lot, and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage to it.

As a result Garcia-Soto was charged with criminal desecration, felony criminal damage, driving under the influence, and battery on a Law Enforcement.

