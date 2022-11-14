Crews extinguish house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. at a single-story home in the 1100 block of S.E. 34th Terrace.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that flames and smoke were coming out of the back portion of the residence when they arrived.

Fire officials said everyone made it out of the house safely before crews arrived.

At least one person was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

However, that person wasn’t taken by ambulance to the hospital.

