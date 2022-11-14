Court finds man’s right to speedy trial not violated after 1993 guilty plea

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has found that a man’s right to a speedy trial was not violated after he pleaded guilty to murder in 1993.

In 1993, the Kansas Supreme Court says Harold Glen Ford Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case of Appeal No. 122,764: State of Kansas v. Harold Glen Ford Jr. It said the plea was related to charges in Johnson Co. District Court.

The case came after Michael Owen was found dead in the front yard of his Leawood home in September 1992.

However, in 2016, the Court indicated that Ford’s convictions were vacated and his case was remanded back for trial as it was unclear whether he received a requested competency hearing before he pleaded guilty. A retrospective hearing was not possible.

Court records then said that a jury found Ford guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

On appeal to the Supreme Court, it said Ford argued that his convictions should have been vacated due to the delay between the original charge and his 2019 trial which violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Court said it affirmed Ford’s conviction. It said his constitutional right to a speedy trial was completed upon his first conviction and remained so while he stood convicted.

Consequently, the Court said none of the delay accumulated during that time could be considered in a speedy trial analysis. Because Ford had made no argument to the delay that accumulated outside of the time he stood convicted independently had violated his rights, his appeal failed.

