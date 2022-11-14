Council Grove man arrested after meth, marijuana found in his home

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man was arrested after officers found meth and marijuana in his home.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers executed a search warrant at 124 S. 4th St. in Council Grove.

During the warrant, officials said they found illegal narcotics in the home.

As a result of the warrant, officials indicated that Scott A. Berry, of Council Grove, was arrested and booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD noted that additional suspects and charges are expected in the case.

