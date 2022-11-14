$8K in damages caused to Manhattan church as officials search for suspect

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the person responsible for causing $8,000 in damages to a Manhattan church.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officials were called to the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. with reports of criminal trespass and criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Faith Evangelical Free Church had been broken into the night before. Staff members reported that an unknown suspect broke into the building through the back door and damaged eight other doors once inside.

According to RCPD, the damage cost the church around $8,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

