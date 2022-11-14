60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November.

KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.

In 2022, KVC indicated the National Adoption Month’s theme is “Small Steps Open Doors” to highlight the powerful impact of youth engagement and how simple steps build relationships. During November, it said the State of Kansas will help facilitate 60 adoptions to emulate the focus.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, KVC said courthouses across the nation will open to help families finalize their adoptions and celebrate as children find their forever families.

The organization noted that during the 2021 fiscal year, the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System reported that of those waiting for adoptions:

52% are male and 48% are female

43% are white, 21% are Black or African American and 23% are Hispanic

The average age is seven years old

22% are between 13 and 17 years old

The average time in foster care is about 34 months - 2.8 years

Since 2005, KVC said it has matched more than 5,300 children with loving forever families. On Saturday, it said 60 more adoptions will be finalized in Topeka and Olathe.

For information on children in foster care in Kansas, click HERE.

