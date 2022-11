TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to a stabbing at the Villa West apartments in the 6100 block of SW 26th Ct. just before midnight Nov. 13.

One male victim was injured and was transported to the hospital on their own.

There are no updates on the victims condition, we will provide any updates as details become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.