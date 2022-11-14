26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars

Ernest Russell Davis
Ernest Russell Davis(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies said when they searched the vehicle, they found 26 individually packaged bags of cocaine and other assorted drugs and paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on the distribution of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

