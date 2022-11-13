Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend.

OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.

“We’re doing this event to help raise money for Holy Family Catholic School,” said Ortega. To help with any funds they need for teachers and student classroom needs. We’re trying to do something outside the box.”

The event opened doors for family and friends from the community around noon. Being a former student, Ortega said he wants the school to continue educating kids in the community and is happy to lend a helping hand.

“We started this in 2010,” said Ortega. “As just giving back and making fundraisers. We didn’t want money. We want money to go to the people. where it needs to be. So that’s why we started.”

The event featured wrestlers from all over the U.S., including former ECW wrestler Tommy Dreamer, Scarecrow and Topeka’s own Big Country Matt Stockdale. Stockdale, aside from his wrestling passion, also works as an educator, and he said he understands the difficulties some teachers go through.

“I know how it is for teachers with the lack of funds and stuff,” said Stockdale. “So, it just gives us back, it gives back to the teachers, to buy those day-to-day school supplies that they need for those classrooms and help those kids learn more.”

Ortega said he hopes to continue to have more events like this in the future.

