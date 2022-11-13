Washburn volleyball wins MIAA Tournament Championship

Washburn Volleyball wins the 2022 MIAA Tournament in 4 sets against Nebraska-Kearney.
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 20 Washburn volleyball took down No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney in 4 sets to win the MIAA Tournament Championship on Saturday night.

The Ichabods entered the tournament as the 5 seed, while the Lopers were the 2 seed. Washburn upset the No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri to stamp its ticket to the championship match.

Washburn won the first set 25-18, while the Lopers took the second set 25-19. The Bods rallied to take the next two sets, 25-22, 25-20, ultimately winning the title.

They’ll now await their fate in the NCAA Tournament.

