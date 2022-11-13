Washburn football closes regular season with a win over Missouri Southern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football ended its regular season with a 37-20 win over Missouri Southern in Joplin on Saturday.

The Ichabods started strong on defense. Micah Skeebo picked off Luke Sampson in the first quarter, tacking on some yardage to give Washburn’s offense some great field position.

They took advantage. Jared Taylor found JJ Letcher waiting in the endzone for a 6 yard score. 7-0 WU.

Starting off the second quarter scoring, Tyler Bowden took a handoff from Letcher to run in a 2 yard score, doubling their lead 14-0.

Taylon Peters added yet another score to the board before halftime, running in a 4 yard score to go into the locker rooms up 21-7.

The Lions scored on an 83 yard punt return in the third quarter, but the Bods were able to add to their lead with a safety, still up 23-13.

Peters found the endzone once again, catching a 24 yard touchdown pass from Taylor for a 30-13 lead.

Letcher closed out the scoring with an 89 yard punt return for a touchdown, and Washburn took this one 37-20.

The Bods end their regular season with a 7-4 record.

