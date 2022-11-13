Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need.

Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause.

This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where they will put the food donated into a food pantry, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Each rider had less than two hours to collect 10 items from four different Topeka grocery stores.

“We have a lot of families in topeka who are experiencing food scarcity and so food pantries like Doorstep, Harvesters, and others are really filling a critical need. Going into winter and the holiday season it’s really important to think about giving back to our community so we are just trying to do our small part but the bigger part that we want to do is share that awareness,” said volunteer Karl Fundenberg.

