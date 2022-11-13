Sunday night forecast: Cloudy Monday with light snow in the afternoon

Up to 1″ of snow possible across Northeast Kansas
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been chilly, but not too bad with the Sun being out. Temperatures will gradually decline into the upper 20s tonight so not as cold out the door Monday morning, but it will be cloudy through the day Monday. Along with the clouds we begin to see a chance for light rain/snow mix in the afternoon turning to all snow in the evening. Light snow accumulations up to an inch is possible through Tuesday morning. Snow in the Sun will melt by Tuesday with temperatures around 40º.

Taking Action

  1. Light snow showers Monday night are looking likely across most of the area. Up to an inch is possible so not necessarily a huge concern, but be prepared for some light snow on the ground waking up Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain/snow in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Rain switches to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday AM.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, snow ending before 8am. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

We say goodbye to the Sun this afternoon as clouds move into Northeast Kansas. We start the day cloudy Monday and will likely see a rain/snow mix Monday afternoon. We make a full transition to snow Monday evening with light snow lasting through Monday night. Snowfall amounts will be light (as well as the moisture content) with most spots seeing around and inch or snowfall. Be prepared for some slick spots Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be cold in the upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. We dive back into the low 20s Tuesday night and struggle to reach the mid 30s Wednesday afternoon with passing clouds. We warm a little for Thursday but only to the low 40s. A strong cold front blows through Thursday night.

The strong cold front late Thursday will bring temperatures down to the teens Thursday night and keep temperatures around freezing Friday afternoon. We then finally begin to warm close to 50 by Sunday of next weekend. An early glance at Thanksgiving week suggests it will be more mild with temperatures around 50º during the days.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

