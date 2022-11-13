Sunday forecast: 40s Sunday followed by snow Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning is cold in the teens and the slightest breeze can make it feel even worse. We stay below freezing until around midday. Temperatures today will stay chilly with highs this afternoon in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, but clouds should increase going into this evening. Winds today will also be breezy out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible Monday night across Northeast Kansas.

Taking Action

Light snow showers Monday night are looking likely across most of the area. Up to an inch is possible so not necessarily a huge concern, but be prepared for some light snow on the ground waking up Tuesday morning.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Rain switches to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday AM.

Today will be nicer than Saturday, but still chilly and breezy southeast winds. Tonight will dip into the upper 20s with skies becoming cloudy. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for isolated light rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow is looking likely, especially in Northeast Kansas, for Monday night. Some spots may see up to an inch of snowfall. Be prepared for some snow on the ground Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain chilly with highs around 40 degrees and skies staying partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night the floors drops out and temperatures will land around 20 degrees. Our temperatures will stay fairly constant through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds during that time. A strong cold front will cool us down further going into next weekend.

Right now the front looks to come through late Thursday during the day with the cold air lagging behind and not making an entrance until Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will likely be in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds. Our temperatures stay cold through next weekend. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

