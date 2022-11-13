No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night.

It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.

But the Wildcats’ scoring didn’t stop there. Ty Zentner added to the lead with a 31 yard field goal with 5:57 left in the second quarter. 10-0 KSU.

Howard later found Deuce Vaughn for a 20 yard touchdown pass, raising their lead to 17-0. The Bears could only add a 37 yard field goal in the final second of the first half.

Sinnott found the endzone for the second time in the end of the third quarter when he caught a 19 yard touchdown pass from Howard, driving the K-State lead even higher to 24-3.

Freshman DJ Giddens added to the dominance, pushing in a 1 yard score at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats would take this one 31-3.

K-State will be on the road yet again next Saturday, taking on West Virginia. Kickoff time is still TBD.

