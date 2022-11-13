No. 22 Emporia State falls to No. 10 Northwest Missouri

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Emporia State football ended its regular season hosting No. 10 Northwest Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but couldn’t complete a comeback win in the end.

Jay Harris started the scoring with a 19 yard touchdown run, helping the Bearcats to a 6-0 lead. The Hornets were held scoreless in the first quarter.

The second quarter brought the spark ESU needed. First NWMSU added another score to the board with a 5 yard touchdown by Harris.

Soon after, the ball slipped out of QB Mike Hohensee’s hands, and Dawson Hammes was there for the scoop and score, putting the Hornets on the board, 13-7.

The Bearcats added a passing touchdown from Hohensee to Ryan DeWhirst to close out the first half, heading into the locker rooms up 20-7.

Early in the third quarter, Braden Gleason sent a dime from midfield to Corey Thomas who hauled in the catch in the redzone. From there, Gleason ran in a 1 yard score himself to cut the deficit to 20-14.

Braden Wright ran in a 6 yd score to push the Bearcats’ lead deeper in the third quarter. Gleason added one more rushing touchdown to put the Hornets one score away from a win, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. Northwest Missouri took this one 27-21.

Emporia State closes the regular season 8-3.

