No. 22 Emporia State falls to No. 10 Northwest Missouri

Emporia State Football at training camp
Emporia State Football at training camp(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Emporia State football ended its regular season hosting No. 10 Northwest Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but couldn’t complete a comeback win in the end.

Jay Harris started the scoring with a 19 yard touchdown run, helping the Bearcats to a 6-0 lead. The Hornets were held scoreless in the first quarter.

The second quarter brought the spark ESU needed. First NWMSU added another score to the board with a 5 yard touchdown by Harris.

Soon after, the ball slipped out of QB Mike Hohensee’s hands, and Dawson Hammes was there for the scoop and score, putting the Hornets on the board, 13-7.

The Bearcats added a passing touchdown from Hohensee to Ryan DeWhirst to close out the first half, heading into the locker rooms up 20-7.

Early in the third quarter, Braden Gleason sent a dime from midfield to Corey Thomas who hauled in the catch in the redzone. From there, Gleason ran in a 1 yard score himself to cut the deficit to 20-14.

Braden Wright ran in a 6 yd score to push the Bearcats’ lead deeper in the third quarter. Gleason added one more rushing touchdown to put the Hornets one score away from a win, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. Northwest Missouri took this one 27-21.

Emporia State closes the regular season 8-3.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
Police were on the scene of a crash Friday evening near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and...
Man who was fleeing from police arrested after crash Friday evening in west Topeka
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight, with one of them getting shot.
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor
Washburn Volleyball wins the 2022 MIAA Tournament in 4 sets against Nebraska-Kearney.
Washburn volleyball wins MIAA Tournament Championship
Washburn's J.J. Letcher takes off on an 84-yard touchdown reception
Washburn football closes regular season with a win over Missouri Southern
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) runs the ball against Texas during the first half...
No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with Big 12 title path in play