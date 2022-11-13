Mahomes’ 4 TD day leads Chiefs over Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs jumped out a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and that was more than enough to knock off Jacksonville, 27-17.

Kansas City finally got on the board towards the end of the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw a 3 yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney, who ran in his first touchdown as a Chief hopping on one leg just for some fun. 7-0 KC.

The second quarter brought another first touchdown for a new Chief in town. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who joined Kansas City in the offseason, caught a 18 yard touchdown pass from Mahomes with 9:55 remaining in the first half.

Just a few minutes later, JuJu Smith-Schuster took a big hit while trying to complete a pass, and went down with an injury. His teammates stayed with him on the field, and later helped him off.

Noah Gray has been putting together an exciting season, and that continued with a 13 yard touchdown catch to put the Chiefs up 20-7 heading into halftime. The Jaguars were able to put up a touchdown in the final minute, and later missed a last second field goal after covering a fumble on the following kickoff.

The Jaguars received the opening kickoff of the second half, managing to drive down the field into the redzone. An initial touchdown for Jacksonville was called back per an ineligible receiver penalty.

Chris Jones then came up big for Kansas City’s defense, sacking Trevor Lawrence on 3rd down, forcing the Jaguars to settle for a field goal. 20-10 KC with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Travis Kelce then hauled in his eighth touchdown of the season to extend Kansas City’s lead to 27-10, ending the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence pulled Jacksonville closer with a 19-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk, he’s second of the day to make it a 27-17.

After Mahomes converted on a 4th & 2 to Travis Kelce, that put the nail in the coffin just before the two minute warning.

The Chiefs earn win number seven on the season and will play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. in Week 11.

