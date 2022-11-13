Kansas football falls to Texas Tech

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football fell to Texas Tech 43-28 in Lubbock on Saturday night, moving to 6-4 on the season, 3-5 in conference play.

The Red Raiders got off to a 7-0 lead, to which the Jayhawks responded with a score of their own. Jason Bean found Jared Casey on 4th & 1, who ran in the 66 yard score.

Texas Tech added a field goal and one more touchdown to close out the first quarter, up 17-7. They opened the second quarter with a 1 yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Mason Tharp.

Then the Jayhawks found some more offensive footing. Jason Bean ran in a 16 yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-13.

Just a few minutes later, Bean sent a 3 yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm as the Jayhawks closed in on the Red Raiders’ lead.

Texas Tech added a last second field goal to head into halftime up 27-21.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter. Shough kept the ball to run in a 9 yard score early in the fourth quarter for a 33-21 lead over KU.

Jason Bean would respond. He connected with Quentin Skinner on a 20 yard touchdown pass to close in on the Red Raiders once again, 33-28.

But Texas Tech ran away with it in the final minutes, sealing a 43-28 win over Kansas.

The Jayhawks will be back in action for their at-home finale next Saturday, hosting Texas. Kickoff is still TBD.

