ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer.

The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title.

This marks the first time Emporia State will move on to the Central Regional final in school history.

The lone goal was scored by Cair Paravel grad Hannah Woolery in the 72nd minute and the Hornets were able to hold off the Mules.

Emporia State will play the winner of Bemidji State and Minnesota State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.