Brookwood Shopping Center hosts open house for holidays

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brookwood Shopping Center in Topeka hosted their annual Holiday Open House, giving local businesses a chance to show their products to patrons looking for holiday gifts for their loved ones.

Sales Rep Linda Putnam says this is a big opportunity for local businesses to stand out. “There are a lot of big companies around that can take some of the revenue away from small companies,” Putnam said. “It’s very important to support the local community and the shops so they can stay in business.”

The Brookwood Shopping Center is located on SW 29th and Oakley Ave.

