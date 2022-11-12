Washburn volleyball moves on to MIAA championship

Washburn volleyball defeats No. 1 Northwest Missouri State
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods continue their postseason journey as they take down No. 1 Northwest Missouri, 3-1 Friday night.

The ‘Bods will compete for the MIAA title for the first since 2018.

The 20th-ranked Ichabods poured it on with three straight set victories to earn the win over 10th-ranked Northwest. Jalyn Stevenson paced Washburn with 16 kills and 26 digs.

The title match is set for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Civic Arena.

