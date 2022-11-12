TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of a shooting at SW 29th and Villa West.

The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight some time after 5:30 p.m. Friday, with one getting shot. There is no information on the person’s condition.

Authorities have the area blocked off while they investigate.

13 NEWS will update this story once more information is available.

