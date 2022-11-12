Sport Clips donates $2 per haircut to support veteran scholarships

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Veterans Day, a Topeka Sport Clips location offered free haircuts to servicemembers on Veteran’s Day, along with donating $2 per haircut service to support veterans until Saturday, November 12.

The Topeka Sport Clips, located at 1227 SW Wanamaker Rd., offered free haircuts to servicemembers and veterans who show a valid military identification. On top of that, each haircut service will also donate $2 to Sport Clips’ “Help a Hero” scholarships so that every servicemember and veteran can meet their educational needs for civilian careers.

The program partners with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, which has so far supported 2,400 scholarships for veterans equaling a total of $11.4 million. Sports Clips across the nation wanted to make donating easier this year by asking to donate at its checkout kiosk or by texting “HERO” to 71777.

This year the program has a goal to raise $1.7 million so the program can afford to offer scholarships up to $5,000 dollars.

