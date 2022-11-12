Shooting in SW Topeka being investigated as homicide after victim pronounced dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.

TPD said all involved parties have been located, identified, and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing as officers and detectives look into the circumstances regarding the shooting.

Officials also said upon completion of the case, it will be sent to the DA’s office with the possibility of self-defense consideration in this incident.

