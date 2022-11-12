Shooting in SW Topeka being investigated as homicide after victim pronounced dead

TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.

TPD said all involved parties have been located, identified, and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing as officers and detectives look into the circumstances regarding the shooting.

Officials also said upon completion of the case, it will be sent to the DA’s office with the possibility of self-defense consideration in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
In honor of Veterans Day, a Topeka Sport Clips location offered free haircuts to servicemembers...
Sport Clips donates $2 per haircut to support veteran scholarships
In honor of Veterans Day, a Topeka Sport Clips location offered free haircuts to servicemembers...
Sport Clips donates $2 per haircut to support veteran scholarships