Saturday night forecast: Staying cold with a chance for snow Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve been stuck in the 30s this afternoon with the cold weather not going anywhere soon. Overnight tonight expect temperatures to dip to around 20 degrees with skies clearing overnight. Winds become southeast Sunday at 10 to 15 mph and will lift our temperatures into the mid 40s. We continue to watch the possibility for light rain showers transitioning to light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Afterwards we stay about 15º-20º cooler than normal (Average high temperatures is 57º).

Each night over the next 8-days will be freezing as a colder weather pattern stays in place. We will be in the teens again for overnight lows by Wednesday night. Light snow showers Monday night are looking likely across most of the area. Up to an inch is possible so not necessarily a huge concern, but be prepared for some light snow on the ground waking up Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Rain switches to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday AM.

Sunday should be nicer than today, but still chilly and breezy southeast winds. Sunday night will dip to just below 30 degrees with skies becoming cloudy. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for isolated light rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow is looking likely, especially in Northeast Kansas, for Monday night. Snowfall amounts won’t be high with an inch or less expected across the area. Be prepared for some snow on the ground Tuesday morning and allow a little more time going to work in the morning.

Tuesday will remain chilly with highs around 40 degrees and skies staying partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night the floors drops out and temperatures will land around 20 degrees. Our temperatures will stay fairly constant through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds during that time. A strong cold front will cool us down further going into next weekend.

Right now the front looks to come through late Thursday during the day with the cold air lagging behind and not making an entrance until Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will likely be in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds. Our temperatures stay cold through next weekend. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

