Saturday night forecast: Staying cold with a chance for snow Monday night

Cold weather pattern continues through the week
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve been stuck in the 30s this afternoon with the cold weather not going anywhere soon. Overnight tonight expect temperatures to dip to around 20 degrees with skies clearing overnight. Winds become southeast Sunday at 10 to 15 mph and will lift our temperatures into the mid 40s. We continue to watch the possibility for light rain showers transitioning to light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Afterwards we stay about 15º-20º cooler than normal (Average high temperatures is 57º).

Taking Action

  1. Each night over the next 8-days will be freezing as a colder weather pattern stays in place. We will be in the teens again for overnight lows by Wednesday night.
  2. Light snow showers Monday night are looking likely across most of the area. Up to an inch is possible so not necessarily a huge concern, but be prepared for some light snow on the ground waking up Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Rain switches to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday AM.

Sunday should be nicer than today, but still chilly and breezy southeast winds. Sunday night will dip to just below 30 degrees with skies becoming cloudy. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for isolated light rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow is looking likely, especially in Northeast Kansas, for Monday night. Snowfall amounts won’t be high with an inch or less expected across the area. Be prepared for some snow on the ground Tuesday morning and allow a little more time going to work in the morning.

Tuesday will remain chilly with highs around 40 degrees and skies staying partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night the floors drops out and temperatures will land around 20 degrees. Our temperatures will stay fairly constant through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds during that time. A strong cold front will cool us down further going into next weekend.

Right now the front looks to come through late Thursday during the day with the cold air lagging behind and not making an entrance until Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will likely be in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds. Our temperatures stay cold through next weekend. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
Police were on the scene of a crash Friday evening near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and...
Man who was fleeing from police arrested after crash Friday evening in west Topeka
The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight, with one of them getting shot.
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast
Saturday morning forecast
Temperatures Saturday afternoon.
Saturday forecast: Cold and cloudy start to the weekend
The unseasonably cold temperatures continue for a while
Sunny but cold
Wind chills in the teens tonight, 20s for most of tomorrow
Rain mainly SE turnpike, cold tonight