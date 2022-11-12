Saturday forecast: Cold and cloudy start to the weekend

Tracking light snow showers Monday night
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We start the weekend with temperatures n the mid 20s in the northeast and teens in the west. Cloud cover in the northeast will persist through the morning hours but should gradually see our skies become partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures today will stay chilly in the mid to upper 30s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Taking Action

  1. Each night over the next 8-days will be freezing as a colder weather pattern stays in place. We will be in the teens again for overnight lows by Wednesday night.
  2. Light snow showers Monday night are looking likely across most of the area. Up to an inch is possible so not necessarily a huge concern, but be prepared for some light snow on the ground waking up Tuesday morning.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Southeast winds return Sunday and should lift our temperatures into the low to mid 40s with skies staying mostly sunny through the day. Sunday night will be cold in the upper 20s with clouds increasing overnight. Monday will be cloudy with a chance for cold rain showers in the afternoon. That evening, the rain should transition to light snow sometime overnight. Depending on when we make the transition and for how long will determine how much snow we see, but expect up to an inch.

Tuesday will remain chilly with highs around 40 degrees and skies staying partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night the floors drops out and temperatures will land around 20 degrees. Our temperatures will stay fairly constant through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds during that time. A strong cold front will cool us down further going into next weekend.

Right now the front looks to come through late Thursday during the day with the cold air lagging behind and not making an entrance until Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will likely be in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds. Our temperatures stay cold through next weekend. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

