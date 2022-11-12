Mackenzie Dimarco’s offensive explosion lifts Emporia State over Fort Hays State

Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco
Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco(ESU athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENSBURG, MO. (WIBW) - In the first round of the NCAA tournament, senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco was unstoppable.

Dimarco scored four of the Hornets five goals in their 5-1 over Fort Hays State Friday morning. Those four goals set an MIAA single season record for goals scored and tied the NCAA tournament match record for goals scored. Dimarco now has 22 goals scored this year.

Dimarco has 46 points this season and that’s fifth in MIAA history.

ESU will face Central Missouri in the second round Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in Warrensburg, Mo. This match is exactly one week from where the Mules defeated the Hornets in the MIAA title game.

