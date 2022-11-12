K-State women’s basketball wins 1,000th game in program history

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin. (WIBW) - Kansas State scored 47 points in the second half, including 31 in the final quarter to secure a 77-63 win over the Wisconsin Badgers and also the 1,000 win in program history during the Brew City Battle at American Family Field.

K-State becomes the 19th NCAA Division I member of the 1,000 win club. K-State is one of four schools in the nation that have 1,000 program wins and its current head coach has 600 or more career victories (Stanford, Connecticut & NC State).

K-State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday, November 17, as the Wildcats host Iowa at 8 p.m.

