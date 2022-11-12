Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ice rink in downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza is now open for skaters.

The skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting for 90 minutes.

Skate rental is included in the cost of a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online and helps reserve a spot in the session you’d like to attend.

You can also purchase tickets on-site for available sessions.

The times of the sessions are as follows:

11:00 am - 12:30 pm

1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Ticket prices are $14 for adults and $12 for kids.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.