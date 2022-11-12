Fort Riley holding flu vaccine events

(StoryBlocks)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the community have another option for getting their annual flu shot this year.

Fort Riley is holding flu vaccine events for TRICARE beneficiaries and their family members ages six months and older. Minors must have a legal guardian present to receive a vaccine. Active duty servicemembers must receive their flu vaccine from their respective units.

Colyer Forsyth Community Center is holding a session Monday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., and once again on Wednesday, December 14th from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

