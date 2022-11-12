Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation...
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials said it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
Police were on the scene of a crash Friday evening near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and...
Man who was fleeing from police arrested after crash Friday evening in west Topeka
The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight, with one of them getting shot.
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport
Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza