Couple shares mission of supporting veterans

Gene and Karolyn Roles were keynote speakers for Washburn University's Veterans Day program.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporting those who served was a key message at Washburn University’s ceremony honoring veterans Friday.

Gene and Karolyn Roles were keynote speakers for the Veterans Day program. Gene is earned 31 medals for his service as a pilot in the Vietnam War. He says Karolyn had the tougher role, often encountering hostility at home and, later, supporting his emotional ups and downs after he returned from service.

Friday, they were amazed at the response they saw on Washburn’s campus.

“I had no idea there was this much enthusiasm and American love,” Gene said.

Gene and Karolyn continue to serve, by making sure no veteran and their family feels how many veterans of the Vietnam era felt when they came home.

“Giving back is one way to heal, so that’s what we did,” Karolyn said.

The Roles shared the story of their work supporting veterans as keynote speakers at Washburn University’s Veterans Day ceremony.

The event honored the Washburn alums who gave their lives serving our nation by tolling bells, laying wreaths and a prayer from the Standing Bear Brotherhood.

It also included a special honor for recently retired Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley. He received a Quilt of Valor for his service as an Army Sergeant in the Vietnam War.

“I don’t often talk about my time in the military because so many others did so much more than I did,” he said.

Farley says it’s important to hold these ceremonies on campus...

“I do try to make certain that we recognize, for the students, what they should think about, and we want them to know why we have these monuments on campus,” Farley said.

The Roles say taking a moment to let a veteran know you hear that message - and understand it - is something anyone can do. They themselves have welcomed more than 4,000 veterans and family members into their home over the years to share a meal, and listen to them.

“It’s just loving unconditionally and showing hospitality,” Gene said. “If you can listen to and feel the compassion of the total dedication of all these soldiers. All raised their hand at one time and signed a blank check that they would give everything in order to protect this country.”

Washburn is adding a new veterans’ memorial to campus. They expect to dedicate it next May.

