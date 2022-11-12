2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.

The pickup truck rolled into the median and caught fire, while the Honda came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

As a result of the crash, John Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan, and Morgan Taylor, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado were both killed. According to the crash log Taylor was wearing a seatbelt, but it is unclear whether Wagnaar was wearing one at the time of the crash.

