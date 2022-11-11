Young community role models recognized as 2022′s “20 under 40″

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “20 under 40″ was recognized Thursday night, November 10, for being young role models in the community.

On Thursday night, this year’s “20 under 40″ class was honored in an event at the Townsite Tower for encouraging leadership development, both professionally and in the community.

The event was sponsored by the Jayhawk Council of Boy Scouts. Chelsea Artzer, the principal of McClure Elementary, was one of the many people recognized for her community contributions and she could not believe she received such an honor.

“I was completely shocked this is a huge honor that so many of my mentors have received, and so when my superintendent Dr. Anderson and her leadership team came into my building to surprise me I was genuinely just in awe and shocked.”

Here is 2022′s 20 under 40:

Dr. Chelsea Artzer, Principal – McClure Elementary Topeka Public Schools

Kate Butler, Associate Attorney – Barber Emerson, LC

Sean Dixon, President – Visit Topeka

Dr. Jessica Dorsey, Executive Director – Kansas Volunteer Commission, Kansas State Department of Education

Ashley Esquibel, Vice President of Human Resources – Envista Credit Union

Garder, Principal – Ross Elementary School Topeka Public Schools

Emmanuel “Manny” Herron, Founder – Infinite Properties Group, LLC

Jodi Litfin, Assistant Solicitor General, Office of the Kansas Attorney General

Mallory Lutz, Lobbyist – Little Government Relations

Haley Matherly, Volunteer and Family Engagement Manager – Topeka Habitat for Humanity

TJ McDonald, Membership Sales Manager – Greater Topeka Partnership

Marcus Miller, Executive Director - First Tee Greater Topeka

Michael Odupitan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Omni Circle

Rockell Otero, Financial Controller - Prairie Band LLC

Julie Phillips, Director of Grants - Communities in Schools of Mid-America

Eric Purcell, Wealth Advisor - Clayton Wealth Partners

Kelly Rippel, Crops Claims Adjustor - Zurich North America/Rural Community Insurance Servies (RCIS)

Amber Smith, Deputy Judicial Administrator and General Counsel - Office of Judicial Administration

Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications - City of Topeka

Lauren Wolf, Senior Registered Nurse Investigator - Office of the Kansas Attorney General

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.