Young community role models recognized as 2022′s “20 under 40″

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “20 under 40″ was recognized Thursday night, November 10, for being young role models in the community.
On Thursday night, this year’s “20 under 40″ class was honored in an event at the Townsite Tower for encouraging leadership development, both professionally and in the community.
The event was sponsored by the Jayhawk Council of Boy Scouts. Chelsea Artzer, the principal of McClure Elementary, was one of the many people recognized for her community contributions and she could not believe she received such an honor.
“I was completely shocked this is a huge honor that so many of my mentors have received, and so when my superintendent Dr. Anderson and her leadership team came into my building to surprise me I was genuinely just in awe and shocked.”
Here is 2022′s 20 under 40:
Dr. Chelsea Artzer, Principal – McClure Elementary Topeka Public Schools
Kate Butler, Associate Attorney – Barber Emerson, LC
Sean Dixon, President – Visit Topeka
Dr. Jessica Dorsey, Executive Director – Kansas Volunteer Commission, Kansas State Department of Education
Ashley Esquibel, Vice President of Human Resources – Envista Credit Union
Garder, Principal – Ross Elementary School Topeka Public Schools
Emmanuel “Manny” Herron, Founder – Infinite Properties Group, LLC
Jodi Litfin, Assistant Solicitor General, Office of the Kansas Attorney General
Mallory Lutz, Lobbyist – Little Government Relations
Haley Matherly, Volunteer and Family Engagement Manager – Topeka Habitat for Humanity
TJ McDonald, Membership Sales Manager – Greater Topeka Partnership
Marcus Miller, Executive Director - First Tee Greater Topeka
Michael Odupitan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Omni Circle
Rockell Otero, Financial Controller - Prairie Band LLC
Julie Phillips, Director of Grants - Communities in Schools of Mid-America
Eric Purcell, Wealth Advisor - Clayton Wealth Partners
Kelly Rippel, Crops Claims Adjustor - Zurich North America/Rural Community Insurance Servies (RCIS)
Amber Smith, Deputy Judicial Administrator and General Counsel - Office of Judicial Administration
Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications - City of Topeka
Lauren Wolf, Senior Registered Nurse Investigator - Office of the Kansas Attorney General
