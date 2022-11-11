Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle.

William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on August 22, 2022.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, Sedgwick Co. deputies pulled McGold over in April 2021. The attorney’s office said McGold was not able to provide a driver’s license, and deputies discovered during the stop that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen.

McGold was then arrested and the car was searched. During the search, deputies found a safe under the driver’s seat and the key that opened the safe was on McGold’s keychain.

When deputies opened the safe a loaded firearm was found inside, and according to the District of Kansas’ office, McGold admitted that the gun was his.

McGold explained that he was prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted the case and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.