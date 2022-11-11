Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOESPH, MO. (WIBW) - In a back and forth affair, the Ichabods prevailed against the Broncho’s in five sets.

Senior Syndney McMullen match point kill in that fifth set winning 17-15.

Jayln Steveson led Washburn with 18 kills while Kealy Kiviniemi recorded 13 kills. It was a very evenly matched contest where UCO took set one, Washburn won set two and three and Central Oklahoma took set four.

The ‘Bods move to 22-7 on the year and will face number one seed Northwest Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
Fire breaks out at North Topeka apartment complex
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan

Latest News

Emporia State volleyball head coach Brian Xu
Emporia State’s Bing Xu steps down as volleyball coach
KU blows past North Dakota State 82-59
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Sunflower Showdown sells out for fifth season at K-State
ESU outside hitter Leah Mach
ESU’s Leah Mach named All-MIAA selection