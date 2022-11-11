Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal

ST. JOESPH, MO. (WIBW) - In a back and forth affair, the Ichabods prevailed against the Broncho’s in five sets.

Senior Syndney McMullen match point kill in that fifth set winning 17-15.

Jayln Steveson led Washburn with 18 kills while Kealy Kiviniemi recorded 13 kills. It was a very evenly matched contest where UCO took set one, Washburn won set two and three and Central Oklahoma took set four.

The ‘Bods move to 22-7 on the year and will face number one seed Northwest Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.

