Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOESPH, MO. (WIBW) - In a back and forth affair, the Ichabods prevailed against the Broncho’s in five sets.
Senior Syndney McMullen match point kill in that fifth set winning 17-15.
Jayln Steveson led Washburn with 18 kills while Kealy Kiviniemi recorded 13 kills. It was a very evenly matched contest where UCO took set one, Washburn won set two and three and Central Oklahoma took set four.
The ‘Bods move to 22-7 on the year and will face number one seed Northwest Missouri Friday at 7:30 p.m.
