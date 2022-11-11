Washburn Tech holds program Friday morning to honor veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology honored veterans during a special ceremony on Friday morning.

The event took place inside the conference center at Washburn Tech, 5724 S.W. Huntoon.

About 85 people were on hand for the 35-minute program, which included several special speakers, including Bob Sines, 76 a Vietnam veteran from Hiawatha.

Sines said he served from 1966 to 1968 in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in 1967 in Vietnam.

Following the program, Sines said he was grateful for the opportunity to speak at the event and to honor veterans in attendance.

Members of the Highland Park High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps also participated in the program by presenting the colors at the outset of the ceremony.

