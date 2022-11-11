Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural.

Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth.

The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County girls cross country team but battled an injury earlier this season.

With a nice compiled resume at Rural, KU was her dream school from the beginning and she has family who lives in Lawrence.

“I never really knew that I could fully reach it until my junior year and I really started chasing after it seriously,” Carter said. “My mom went there and I grew up going to games with family and my dad and so it was definitely exciting and a big dream to accomplish.”

Carter says her coaches have meant the world to her.

“I’ve been running in this school district for six years now and they’ve been by side every step of the way and I’m just so grateful that I got to be a part of their program and be under their training because they’ve done so much for me and that’s why I’m here today,” Carter said.

Cross Country head coach Matt Swedlund says Carter has been a staple for their program.

“She’s certainly been a huge part in elevating our girls program, having that podium finish and being a leader on the team here all four years, so she’s certainly set this next kind of generation of Washburn Rural girls cross country up really nicely,” Swedlund said.

As for her head coach for Track and Field, Matt Wetzel, he uttered the same message.

“In the locker room, with kids, at meets, in practices, during workouts, she’s just a steady person and her character is high and she doesn’t cut corners,” Wetzel said.

Carter said while KU was her number choice, the decision wasn’t easy.

“Even though KU was such a big dream for me, there is just so much different things that go into picking where you go to college but I knew KU is where I wanted to be and I was happy that I made the decision and now I can just focus on running this upcoming season,” Carter said.

She told 13 Sports she will do both cross country and track when she arrives on campus and she plans to study pre-dentistry.

