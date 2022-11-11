Shawnee Co. Court announces treatment program for veterans in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County 3rd Judicial District Court announced that it will implement a Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC) as alternative treatment program for incarcerated military veterans. The court will be implemented Jan. 1, 2023.

The program allows eligible veterans to voluntarily participate in a 12-18 month program of treatment, recovery support meetings and mentoring with New Dawn Wellness & Recovery Center.

“It’s a better alternative to incarceration because we can provide them with the services they need,” Amanda Wilson, District Court Services Administrator and supervisor of the program, said. “Over the years, the court has come across several veterans that are in front of the court because of mental health or substance abuse issues related to the service that they provided our country. The purpose of this program is to provide treatment-based supportive services to try to ensure their success through the court process.”

The District Court will begin accepting applications for VTC on Dec. 1. Eligibility requirements include a person authorized to receive medical, drug & alcohol and mental health services through the Veteran’s Administration. Capacity is limited to no more than 30 veterans at a time.

In addition to the VTC, the Shawnee County District Court has a Drug Treatment Court currently serving 32 participants.

Shawnee County’s VTC will be the third in the state of Kansas.

