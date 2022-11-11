Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety

Shawnee Co. Commission chair Aaron Mays spoke on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike.

But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point.

Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county and Kansas Turnpike Authority have been looking into the issue for years. Back in Sept. 2020, commissioners voted to formally make recommendations to KDOT and KTA for new interchanges near Southeast 29th Street near Lake Shawnee and south of Auburn.

Mays said additional interchanges would benefit new economic and housing development in both areas of the county. However, he also said a recent wreck that claimed the lives of three children illustrates why an added interchange in the southwest part of the county is a safety issue. Authorities say the driver was trying to make a u-turn through the median and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Mays said having a closer option than a 40 mile drive to turn back the other direction could avoid a future tragedy.

A new interchange will be expensive, Mays said, so financing would be a key question for any project to move forward.

