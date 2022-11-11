Police on scene of crash Friday night in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of a crash Friday night in west Topeka.

A white Pontiac Grand Prix had major damage as a result of the crash, which occurred near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

The car came to rest facing northwest on the sidewalk in front of a McDonald’s restaurant, on the east side of S.W. Wanamaker just north of S.W. 17th.

There was no immediate word on injuries, though an American Medical Response ambulance also was on the scene.

Traffic on Wanamaker wasn’t affected following the crash.

At least four Topeka police units remained at the scene as of 5:20 p.m.

