Police on scene of crash Friday night in west Topeka

Police were on the scene of a crash Friday night near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and...
Police were on the scene of a crash Friday night near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of a crash Friday night in west Topeka.

A white Pontiac Grand Prix had major damage as a result of the crash, which occurred near the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

The car came to rest facing northwest on the sidewalk in front of a McDonald’s restaurant, on the east side of S.W. Wanamaker just north of S.W. 17th.

There was no immediate word on injuries, though an American Medical Response ambulance also was on the scene.

Traffic on Wanamaker wasn’t affected following the crash.

At least four Topeka police units remained at the scene as of 5:20 p.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants

Latest News

Oakland A's pitcher Blake Treinen (39) throws during the sixth inning at the Major League...
Blake Treinen to miss 2023 MLB season
Djana the dog
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet
Djana the dog
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet
Identity Quest
Identity Quest helps you learn your own story
Westport Dental Family Dentistry offered free dental services for veterans with no dental...
Area dental office grants free services to veterans with no dental insurance